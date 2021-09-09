Forecast Discussion 9/9/21 PM: Isolated shower Friday, dry start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH: 51°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:41 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 7:28 PM

Northwest wind in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and showers into Thursday night, best chances downwind of the Great Lakes. Any showers that make it into the Twin Tiers look to be light and isolated in coverage. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy for the overnight. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Lingering clouds with an isolated shower for the early part of Friday as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Otherwise, decreasing clouds through late day as high pressure builds into the region. Highs Friday approaching 70 degrees. Turning mostly clear and cool for the overnight with lows near 50 degrees.

Dry start to the weekend with some sunshine as high pressure continues for Saturday. Slightly warmer with temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 60 degrees. Stray shower and rumble of thunder possible on Sunday, best chances staying north of our area. Highs Sunday near 80 degrees. Chance for rainfall returns early next week and highs near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: ISOLATED SHOWER POSSIBLE, THEN DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER/T-STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: DRYING OUT & DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter