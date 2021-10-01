Forecast Discussion(10/01/21) PM: Sunshine and above-average temperatures on Saturday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 67°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 1ST: 44°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:50 PM

Friday started off chilly with temperatures in the high 30’s to low 40’s, then rising as high pressure moved into the area. The high for Friday was in the high 60’s with lake effect cloud cover mid-day. The winds then switched to be more southerly, bringing in drier air as well.

Overnight Friday to Saturday we will have mostly clear skies thanks to the drier air. Low temperatures will be in the low 40’s, but not as chilly as we saw the night prior. There is also a chance for some patchy valley fog as well going into Saturday morning. Saturday will be a pleasant fall day to start off the first weekend in October. We will have sunshine along with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. That is around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Cloud cover will increase late Saturday as the high pressure moves to the east ahead of a frontal system. The slow-moving front brings the chances for rain Sunday during the day into Sunday evening. This week will be a rainy one as well. The cold front moves through our area on Monday, but since it is slow-moving the chances for rain could linger into Tuesday. A low-pressure system and its flow will bring in a lot of moisture; this leaves us with chances of rain most days this week.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS, ISOLATED STORM

HIGH: 72 LOW: 60

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 71 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 55​​​​

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 56

