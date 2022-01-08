Freezing Rain and Sleet early Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 8TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 8TH: 19°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:55 PM

Saturday started off with temperatures below zero degrees. Temperatures gradually warmed up to the upper 20’s with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight Saturday to Sunday clouds will increase ahead of the next storm system. This low-pressure system will bring sleet, freezing rain, rain, and snow. The freezing rain and sleet will begin around 1:00 AM with chances of some snow flurries mixed in as well. Because of the risk for hazardous travel early Sunday a winter weather advisory has been issued for counties in the Twin Tiers. Freezing rain accumulation will be around a tenth of an inch for most with snow accumulation at or below an inch,

The freezing rain and sleet will gradually transition over to rain as we heat up Sunday afternoon. Slick spots on the road could still remain especially as they refreeze later in the afternoon and evening.

Afterward, we will see a rain and snow mix. The high temperature will be around 40. Temperatures to start the work week takes a sharp decline as Arctic air moves in; the low temperature will be in the single digits. There is a chance of snow later Monday as the wind shifts with accumulation at or below an inch. Tuesday clears out and is the coldest day of the week with the wind chill well below zero. Cloud cover increases Wednesday ahead of our next weather maker. The next chance of rain and some mixed precipitation is Thursday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, WINTRY MIX IS LIKELY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW AFTERNOON AND PM

HIGH: 25 LOW: 3

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 13 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

