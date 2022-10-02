The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY…

WHAT: Temperatures of 32 to 25 will result in frost formation.

WHERE: In New York, Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties.

WHEN: From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.

IMPACTS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Scattered high clouds may prevent frost formation in a few areas within the advisory area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.