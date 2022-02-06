Gradual Warmup over the Workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 15°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:2PM

Sunday started off in the negatives and sunny skies. Temperatures rose to 30 for the high throughout the day with sunshine.

Sunday we have an Arctic High-pressure system in place; this high moved in on Saturday. This brings dry and seasonable weather with temperatures gradually warming. We will have mostly sunny skies Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds to begin our week. This is a relatively calm and dry weather pattern we will be in with a mix of sun and clouds. Most days this upcoming week will be slightly above average with the exception being Tuesday, we have weak cold air advection bringing cold air into the region and the slight chance for light snow showers for those close to the lake. Mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday for everyone else.

We will have some southerly flow bringing in warmer air and bringing temperatures slightly above normal close to 40 to start the workweek on Monday. The next chance of some precipitation later on in the week on Friday and Saturday with some weak low-pressure systems. This brings the chance for a rain and snow mix when the temperatures are in the 40’s.

