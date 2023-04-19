AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 19TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 19TH: 35°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:21 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures rise at the end of the week. Details about when temperatures will warm up below:

TODAY:

We will see temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day and we will have mostly sunny conditions by the afternoon. We will see winds from the W 5-15 MPH.

TONIGHT:

There is a slight chance of rainfall tonight; partly cloudy conditions otherwise. The low temperature will be around 37 degrees. Winds will be from the N 0-10 MPH.

WEEK AHEAD:

Wednesday and Thursday we dry out and see some sunshine. Isolated showers are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will temporarily increase to the 60’s, 70’s, and even 80’s before falling as well go later into the weekend with rain in the forecast. Chances of rain are back in the forecast Friday evening with showers likely Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, rain is likely once again with temperatures in the 50’s.

18 Storm Team Forecast

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

FRIDAY: CLOUDS, CHANCE AFTERNOON TO EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: CLOUDS, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 35

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

