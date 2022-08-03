AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 3RD: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 3RD: 58°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:02 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:25 PM

Heat Advisory in effect for most of the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon.

Ridge of high pressure over the region midweek. Staying mostly clear Wednesday evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Hot and humid conditions returning Thursday. Highs into the low to mid 90s for the afternoon, but heat index values near 100 degrees. Increasing clouds Thursday as a front approaches from the northwest. Chance for showers and thunderstorms returns for the afternoon and early evening hours. Strong thunderstorm is possible with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns. Ponding of water possible and keeping on eye on poor drainage areas. Coverage will taper for the overnight, but a spotty shower is still possible. Lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Front stalls over the region Friday with a couple weak waves rotating along the boundary. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms for the end of the workweek. Potential for slow moving thunderstorms, which may produce heavy rainfall. Again, keeping an eye on the typical poor drainage areas. Overall flooding concern is low due to dry conditions, though. Highs Friday in the low to mid 80s, then overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Active weather continues for the weekend and early next week with on-and-off again chances for rainfall. Best timing for rainfall this weekend during peak heating hours, but it won’t be a washout. Highs for the weekend near 90 degrees. Front moves in Monday into Tuesday, keeping a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 95 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

