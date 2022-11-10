AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 31°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday heavy rainfall moves into the area as we see the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole combining with a cold front.

TONIGHT:

Thursday night into Friday we will see increasing cloud cover giving way to mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature will be into the upper 40’s.

TOMORROW:

All eyes are on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole will be heading here. The storm remnants will combine with a cold front and bring a large amount of moisture into the region. For the Twin Tiers, rainfall totals are looking to be 1-3 inches with locally heavier amounts possible. The rain begins Friday morning and lasts until early Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday the rain moves out, but colder air is left behind it. We are seeing a change in the temperatures; we will be below average after above-average temperatures for the last few weeks.

The wind direction changes behind the front so we will see scattered lake-effect rain with some snowflakes on Saturday and Sunday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY, BREEZY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AM RAIN/PM SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

