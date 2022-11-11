AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 31°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Friday night heavy rainfall moves into the area as we see the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole combining with a cold front.

TONIGHT:

Friday night into Saturday we will see heavy rainfall. The rain moves out around 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM Sunday. We are seeing a low in the 50’s with an additional 1-2 inches. We are watching for the potential of flash flooding.

SATURDAY:

Saturday the rain moves out, but colder air is left behind it. We are seeing a change in the temperatures; we will be below average after above-average temperatures for the last few weeks. We will see scattered rainfall around dinner time with a high temperature in the upper 50’s and mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

THIS WEEKEND INTO WORKWEEK:

The wind direction changes behind the front so we will see scattered lake-effect rain with some snowflakes on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday the high temperature will be into the 40’s with partly sunny skies on Monday and temperatures also in the 40’s. The high temperatures for the workweek will be into the low 40’s with lows into the 20’s.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, AM RAIN/PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 22

