High pressure remains in control Sunday into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 7TH 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 7TH: 32°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:48 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:54 PM

Sunday was a pleasant late-fall day; it started off chilly in the low 20’s but heated up quick. We saw sunshine and high temperatures close to 60 around 59 degrees..

Overnight Sunday into Monday we will have clear skies due to that high pressure still over us. The low will be in the mid 20’s. High pressure will bring sunshine and temperatures warming up back into the 60’s for the beginning of the workweek.

A strong ridge is over us along with the high-pressure next workweek keeping the sunshine and warm temperatures around. They will even be above average in the high 50’s to low 60’s. This is around 5-10 degrees above average. Going into the mid-week next workweek the ridge will flatten and cause some clouds the build but temperatures will stay into the upper 50’s. The next chance for rain comes Tuesday night into Wednesday with a weak front moving through, but the moisture with the front is limited. The next main chance is late Thursday and into Friday with a chance of showers and clouds will build in before that earlier on Thursday. Temperatures will still be in the 50’s to low 60’s.

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 49

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY,

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

