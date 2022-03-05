High Winds and Temperatures Nearing 70 on Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 5TH: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 5TH: 21°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:33 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

***Wind Advisory in Place Sunday

Saturday we saw partly sunny skies with temperatures above average into the high 40’s.

Saturday night into Sunday we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. The low temperature for Saturday night will be only around 40 degrees and will happen early in the night around Midnight to 1 PM. Around then is when a warm front will begin moving through the Twin Tiers. There is the chance for some scattered sprinkles with this front and rain showers are also possible until early Sunday morning. Sunday the clouds will then gradually decrease as we go throughout the morning and give way to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be 30 to 40 degrees above average on Sunday near 70 degrees.

Sunday afternoon winds will also increase as well. Wind advisories are in place beginning at noon for portions of the Twin Tiers for overall sustained speeds ranging from 15-25 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour. This advisory lasts until Sunday evening. Some counties not under advisories could still see gusts 40-50 miles per hour. There is also a chance for a second line of showers and thunderstorms moving through in the late afternoon to early evening hours on Sunday. This could bring the potential for a few strong storms.

Monday morning and afternoon we see a previous front that moved through rebound back north and moves through again. Monday there is a chance for rain around 0.50″ to 1.00″; as of Saturday night, no flooding watches or warnings have been issued, but localized flooding could be an issue. There is also a chance for a rain and snow mix early Monday prior to temperatures rising into the upper 50’s for the high on Monday.

For the rest of the workweek will have temperatures above average with a few more chances for precipitation later in the week,

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF RAIN EARLY, BREEZY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 38

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 58 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 23

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

