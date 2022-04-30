AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 30TH: 64°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 30TH: 38°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:05 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:05 PM

Saturday started off with sunshine and temperatures rose into the low 60’s.

The dry conditions, strong winds, and low dew points are enough to issue another special weather statement for fire weather. The special weather statement is in place for “Elevated Risk of Wildfire Spread” until 8:00 PM, Saturday. Relative humidity levels are between 15%-25% and winds are gusting up to 15 miles per hour with sustained winds strong as well.

For Saturday night into Sunday, temperatures will drop to the low 30’s with partly cloudy skies. Mostly Sunny to begin our Sunday before clouds increase throughout the late morning and early afternoon. The high temperature will reach the high 60’s as a warm front moves through. There is a chance for rain in the late afternoon into Sunday night.

There are multiple chances for rain the rest of the week; temperatures will be slightly below average.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 67 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF PM RAIN

HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 38

