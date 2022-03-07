Isolated heavy rain showers and possible thunderstorms in the Twin Tiers Monday night

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 7TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 7TH: 22°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:34 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Wind advisory in effect until early Tuesday morning***

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until Monday night***

A final round of isolated rain showers could sweep through the Twin Tiers Monday evening. These showers may bring an additional 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rainfall, which could lead to disastrous flooding in the most damaged areas. Severe thunderstorms are also likely in areas where the heaviest rain falls, especially in the Northern Tier. Rain tapers off overnight, though a chance for lake-effect snow showers is possible due to moisture holding out in the area. Temperatures drop to the upper 20’s as a cold front brings arctic air from the northwest. A wind advisory is now in place throughout the Twin Tiers until early Tuesday morning. Wind speeds could reach over 20 MPH with gusts over 30 MPH.

Cloud cover decreases Tuesday afternoon. Conditions are much drier as high pressure builds into the region. The afternoon hours remain breezy as wind speeds stay at around 10 MPH. Highs only reach up to 40 degrees due to the winds blowing in arctic air from the northwest. Tuesday night, cloud cover builds up again, which lasts into early Wednesday morning. Lows near the mid 20’s.

For the rest of the workweek, dry weather returns and temperatures reach the low 50’s. A chance for rain and snow showers on Saturday and highs dropping back to the 30’s as a another cold front sweeps through the Twin Tiers. Dry weather makes a comeback heading into the next workweek.

Have a great night!

TUESDAY: DECREASING CLOUD COVER

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

