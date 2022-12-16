AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 22°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y (WETM) – The winter storm system has moved out with all winter weather alerts expiring for our area, more details below:

TONIGHT:

Overnight, Friday into Saturday we will see isolated snow flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 20’s. Winds will be calm.

TOMORROW INTO THE WEEKEND:

Weather will be calmer this weekend with only isolated lake effect snow showers possible Saturday and Sunday with no accumulation expected. Temperatures will be below average in the mid-30’s for the high.

WEEKEND:

Sunday the high temperature will be in the mid-30’s with isolated lake effect snowfall with little to no snowfall accumulation.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

