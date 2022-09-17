AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH: 49°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:14 PM

Saturday we saw temperatures in the upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day.

Going into Saturday evening we will see a few clouds. Overnight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with a low hovering around 60 degrees. Starting off Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies with chances of rain increasing throughout the day on Sunday. Chances for rain begin in the afternoon with the high in the low 80’s. This is above average by 5-10 degrees. We have a chance of showers and storms on Sunday; we are watching the potential for some strong to severe storms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Tuesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

Another round of showers and storms moves through Wednesday into Thursday. We have colder drier air moving in around this time as well which coincides with the autumnal equinox on Thursday. The end of the next week into the weekend will be in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

