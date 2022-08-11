AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 11TH: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 11TH: 58°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:11 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:14 PM

Overnight temperatures were in the low to mid-50’s with mostly sunny skies early Thursday.

Thursday morning into the afternoon. we will have sunny skies, there is an isolated chance for a shower or storm around 2:00-3:00 PM. This is as a weak cold front moves through, this will keep temperatures into the low 80’s. There is limited moisture with this front meaning showers will be quick-moving, light, and overall short-lived. Thursday night into Friday we will have a low into the low 50’s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Friday we will have sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70’s close to 80.

For the weekend we are clearing out and drying up. Temperatures will be close to 80 with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will be low, making this weekend very pleasant.

Rain chances return Monday as our next frontal system moves in.

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. LIGHT PASSING SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 79 LOW: 50

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

