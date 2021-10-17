Lake effect showers end early Monday evening

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 60°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 17TH: 36°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:23 PM

Sunday started off with some clouds and lake effect showers. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50’s.

Going into tonight, Sunday night, it will be mostly cloudy with the chance for lake effect showers. Any rain accumulation will be less than a tenth of an inch. We are seeing lake effect because we have a cold air mass in place and cold air at the surface and also westerly winds. Since the Great Lakes are still warm and we have cold air with westerly winds it is helping initiate those scattered lake effect showers. Sunday night the low will be around 40.

Monday will be the same as we saw Sunday with lake effect clouds and a chance for scattered lake effect showers. The high temperature will be in the mid-50’s with an upper-level wave moving through in the afternoon also helping initiate showers. When it is not raining we will see partly sunny skies. Around the dinner time hour, the lake effect pattern will clear and high pressure moves in bringing back the sunshine.

Tuesday through early Thursday high pressure builds over us keeping the weather calm and heating up a little. High temperatures in the mid 60’s with sunny skies. Later Thursday into early Friday there is a chance for rain as an upper-level wave and a strong cold front move through; this lowers the temperature back into the 50’s as well.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND ISOLATED STORMS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 49​​​​

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58 LOW:

