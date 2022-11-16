AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 30°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall moves in and winds increase as we have a Canadian airmass overhead. Full forecast found below:

TONIGHT:

The low temperature from Wednesday to Thursday will be in the upper 20’s. Scattered lake-effect snow showers are possible; mostly cloudy skies otherwise.

TOMORROW:

Thursday we will see a high temperature in the upper 30’s as the cold Canadian air mass is in place. We will see lake-effect snow as an upper-level disturbance moves through along with the cold air mass in place. Snowfall will be light close to a trace for most, but in western Steuben County accumulation could reach a few inches.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Friday high temperatures will be in the 30’s and that trend sticks around for the weekend. A cold front moves through Friday to Saturday dropping temperatures even lower in the 30’s and overnight lows will reach the teens. Drying out on Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies, but lake effect snow showers possible Sunday. Temperatures for the work week will be in the 40’s.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: PARTIAL SUN. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

