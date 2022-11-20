AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 28°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Lake effect snowfall moves out with partly sunny skies to begin our workweek. Full forecast is found below:

TONIGHT:

The low temperature from Sunday to Monday will be around 19 degrees. Lake effect snow will move out and we will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the west around 0-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW:

Monday the high temperature will be in the low 40’s with partly sunny skies. The winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour from the southwest with gusts above 25 miles per hour possible.

WORKWEEK:

Temperatures for the workweek will be into the 40’s. We are seeing a slight warming trend after below-average temperatures by about 10-15 degrees. There will be mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with temperatures reaching 50 mid-week. Sunshine stays in the forecast until Friday when we see our next chance of rain.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

