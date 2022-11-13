AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 30°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures are 5 to 10 degrees below average as we begin our workweek. The first chance of widespread accumulating snowfall happening this week. Read more below:

TONIGHT:

Sunday night into Monday we will see partly cloudy skies. Scattered rainfall transitioning to snowfall is possible early. Snowfall accumulation is not expected except for a dusting at high elevations in Steuben County. The low temperature will be in the mid-20’s.

MONDAY:

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-40’s. We are seeing sunny skies as high pressure builds in.

THIS WORKWEEK:

Temperatures this week in the 40’s with lows into the 20’s. Chances of rainfall transitioning to snowfall are possible Tuesday into Wednesday. This is our first chance at accumulating snowfall for the area, but accumulation will be relatively minor. The second part of the week the high temperatures will only be in the 30’s.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF MIXED PRECIPITATION/SNOW LATE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 21

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter