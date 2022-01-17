Light Snow continues Monday night into Tuesday with partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 17TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 17TH: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:33 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:03 PM

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Tioga County (Pa) until early Monday evening

Monday started off snowy with that winter storm warning in place for all counties in the Twin Tiers. Accumulations ranged with the Western counties seeing the highest totals.

Throughout the day snow continued with winds picking up as well. The high temperature on Monday was in the upper 20’s. Snow continues through the evening as we have lake effect snow showers. This will happen as a cold front moves through the area Monday night increasing winds as well. The winds will be from the NW 10-20 miles per hour with gusts 30-40 miles per hour. Lake effect snow showers will diminish early Tuesday morning. Sunshine will then make an appearance on Tuesday in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. Temperatures during the afternoon on Tuesday will remain below freezing with a high similar to Monday in the upper 20’s.

Wednesday a low-pressure system will be moving through; this is an Alberta clipper system. After a warm front moves through with the low-pressure system, the high temperature will reach 40. This will make precipitation we see the transition from snow, rain, and a mix as the temperatures fluctuate throughout the day.

After the front moves through arctic air moves back in place once again ahead of the weekend with wind chill advisories most likely needed as air temperatures dip into the negatives.

TUESDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS EARLY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 40 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 1

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 19 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 20 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 4

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter