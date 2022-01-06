Light snowfall tonight, chance showers Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 6TH: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 6TH: 16°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:36 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Low pressure moves into the region from our south Thursday evening and overnight. Snowfall arrives into the Twin Tiers between 7-9 pm, pushing into the Northern Tier first. Models showing this system staying far enough south and east of the area to have minimal impact, but still seeing light accumulations. The Twin Tiers can expect a trace-2″ of snow into Friday, highest amounts into the Northern Tier. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

As the system moves off the coast Friday morning, winds turn in favor of lake-effect showers through the remainder of the day. Additional snowfall staying light. Otherwise, northwest winds 5-15 mph for the afternoon with gusts of 20 mph or more at times. Highs nearing 30 degrees, but wind chill temperatures in the 20s and teens for the afternoon. Lake-effect coming to an end overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows near 10 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region Saturday, providing a quiet start to the weekend. Highs near 30 degrees. Increasing clouds overnight. Lows into the 20s. Next weather-maker moves in Sunday. Chance for a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain into Sunday morning, which may cause icy conditions on untreated surfaces. Showers then turn to rainfall as temperatures warm near 40 degrees for afternoon highs. A breezy southwest wind for the afternoon, which will turn west/northwest into the overnight. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers early next week, along with very cold temperatures. Highs Monday into the 20s, then near 20 degrees for highs Tuesday. Seasonable again by midweek.

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW TO SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 18 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

