AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 11TH: 24°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:26 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures will drop around freezing for the low with lingering snow flurries. More on our next chance of rain and snow below:

TONIGHT:

Low temperatures tonight will be around freezing. There will be mostly cloudy conditions with northwesterly winds. Snow flurries are possible tonight until early Monday.

MONDAY:

Monday some snow flurries could linger but mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30’s. We will have northwesterly flow putting us below average by pulling in colder air. We will see clouds clear for the later part of Monday.

THIS WEEK:

We will see some sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with our next chance of precipitation moving in on Thursday and Friday. We are watching the track of the system and the temperatures to see what type of precipitation we will be seeing. It will be highly temperature dependent as was the last storm system that moved through Sunday.

18 Storm Team Forecast

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING FLURRIES EARLY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

