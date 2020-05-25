Memorial Day Forecast Discussion: Isolated showers & storms today, hot & humid tomorrow

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 25TH: 72°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 25TH: 46°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 8:32 PM

Today is the unofficial first day of summer and we will certainly be feeling like it this week! Highs this afternoon are projected to reach into the low 80s in most locations. A weak disturbance will pass this morning producing a line of light showers this morning. By midday, we will see breaks in the cloud cover. Any sunshine we see will help support any late day showers or isolated thunderstorms. In all, your Holiday won’t be a washout but it will be a warm day. Any lingering showers early this evening will taper off, leading to partial clearing overnight. We will remain mild with lows in the low 60s, patchy fog will be possible.

An area of high pressure will work in for Tuesday, but we are turning hot and humid. We will see partial sunshine Tuesday, with a spotty shower possible in the afternoon. Feeling like summer as highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be flirting with 90 degrees. Along with the hot temperatures we will also be dealing with humidity which will make it uncomfortable to be outdoors.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will return late Wednesday through the end of the week. A cold front passage on Friday will bring us relief from the heat and humidity. We will see the greatest chance for thunderstorms on Friday afternoon along and out ahead of this frontal passage. Highs Friday will be in the lower 80s. The upcoming weekend is looking to be comfortable and cooler, as highs will be near average with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. We have a slight chance of a stray shower early Saturday morning, but then the remainder of the weekend looks sunny and pleasant.

MEMORIAL DAY: AM SHOWERS, TURNING PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED SHOWER/T-STORM PM

HIGH: 82

MONDAY NIGHT: TURNING DRY, PARTLY CLOUDY, PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE

LOW: 62

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, HUMID & HOT

HIGH: 88 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, SPOTTY PM SHOWER & ISOLATED T-STORM

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS& T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: COOLER, COMFORTABLE, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY & COMFORTABLE

HIGH: 73 LOW: 47

