AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 13TH: 70°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 13TH: 43°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:49 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:19 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Temperatures into the mid-60’s on Sunday. Full forecast below:

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy conditions overnight. Winds will be from the N 5-15 MPH and temperatures in the mid-40’s for the low.

TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy conditions on Sunday. The high temperature will be in the mid-60’s. Winds will be from the N 0-10.

THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will gradually increase with temperatures into the 60’s to 70’s for the week ahead. Rain chances return Tuesday as well. Temperatures will be in the 70’s by the end of the week with rain chances Friday and Saturday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 64 LOW: 37

MONDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 63 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: SUNSHINE

HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 47

