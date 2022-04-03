AVERAGE HIGH FOR APRIL 3RD: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR APRIL 3RD: 29°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:47 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:35 PM

Sunday started off with mostly cloudy skies and rain showers. Temperatures reached into the low 40’s.

Throughout Sunday, areas within the Twin Tiers saw scattered rain, a rain-snow mix, or mainly snow. Any snow accumulation will be a trace to an inch with any rainfall accumulation around a trace. The overnight low from Sunday to Monday will be around freezing as well with mostly cloudy skies when we are not seeing isolated showers.

The rain will begin to move out later Sunday night as high pressure builds in during the evening. Isolated rain and snow are still possible overnight into Monday as we have Northwest flow creating isolated showers off the Great Lakes. Monday things will stay dry, with slight chances of an isolated shower Monday night to Tuesday with most of us will seeing no rain because of high pressure in place. Temperatures will be warmer throughout the workweek into the 50’s.

Cloud cover sticks around Monday and Tuesday before a rainy period late Tuesday through next weekend.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN LATE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 58 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

