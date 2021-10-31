Mostly Cloudy Skies with a cold front Sunday into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 33°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Sunday began with some showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature in the upper 50’s.

As the low-pressure system continues to move to the east shower chances move with it. Halloween night should remain dry and pleasant. Trick or treating time should be mostly cloudy with a temperature close to 50. Overnight Sunday into Monday a weak cold front moves through. This drops temperatures and brings the chance for scattered showers after miidnight.

Starting off November, we will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50’s on Monday as high pressure builds in. Tuesday there is a chance for some lake-effect showers maybe even with some snowflakes mixed in. Wednesday will be sunny but going to the end of the next workweek there is a chance for showers as a system moves through. There will be below average temperatures for the rest of the week with the highs in the upper 40’s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN EARLY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN/MIXED PRECIPITATION

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

