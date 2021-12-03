Mostly Dry this weekend before rain and winds late Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 41°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 3RD: 25°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:36 PM

Friday started off with temperatures in the 30’s and mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover decreased throughout the day and gave way to mostly sunny skies. The Temperatures warmed up to around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Overnight tonight we will see isolated lake effect snow showers as a weak front moves through into Saturday. The front is moisture-starved and will have minimal impacts. Mostly cloudy skies otherwise and the low temperature will be in the upper 20’s.

Saturday will be partly sunny; isolated snow showers or a rain and snow mix is possible. The majority of us will stay dry. Sunday will also be dry early with mostly cloudy skies. The temperatures for the weekend are in the 40’s. Sunday night into Monday late there is a chance for snow starting as a warm front moves through. The temperatures will be in the low to mid 50’s on Monday before a cold front moves through. Rain is likely on Monday. Tuesday high pressure builds in conditions dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperature back into the upper 30’s.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, ISOLATED CHANCES OF RAIN AND SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 36

MONDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 32

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 43 LOW: 34

