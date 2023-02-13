AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 16°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cloud cover moves back in tonight. Temperatures will be above-average this week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy tonight with an isolated sprinkle possible. Most staying dry. The low temperature will be in the upper 20’s. Winds will stay strong from the West 10-20 MPH but gusts could be up to 25 MPH as we have a weak cold front move through.

TOMORROW:

Mostly sunny conditions early with increasing clouds later in the night. Temperatures will be into the low 50’s. Winds will be from the NW and switch to the SW mid-day. Nightime cloud cover moves in as we see moisture move in and a front moves through. Scattered light rain is possible overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Overnight low temperatures remain close to 40.

THIS WEEK:

Temperatures will be above average for the week. Most days in the 50’s or close to 60 degrees. There also is the chance for some light rainfall overnight Tuesday to Wednesday. Sunshine returns again for the rest of the week with the next chance of rain moving in Thursday and Friday. The warmest days of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures at 60. Drying out for the weekend with sunshine on Saturday, but temperatures taking a quick dip into the 40’s before bouncing back up to the 50’s Sunday.

18 Storm Team Forecast

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, DRIZZLE OVERNIGHT

HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

