AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 5TH: 76°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 5TH: 50°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 8:40 PM

Sunday started off in the high 30’s in valleys and low 40’s everywhere else. We saw mostly sunny skies with some high to mid-level clouds in place. The high of the day was in the mid-70’s.

Monday we will see Clouds will increase later in the day ahead of a slow-moving cold front. We will see mostly sunny skies otherwise with a high temperature in the low 80’s. The front will be moving through starting early Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Tuesday is a day you will want to have an umbrella headed out the door with showers and thunderstorms likely. The high temperature on Tuesday will be in the mid-70’s.

There’s a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday with more chances of rain going into the end of the workweek to the weekend. There will be dry days and periods as well; Friday we see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be just at or slightly below average in the mid to upper 70’s.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS AHEAD OF CHANCE OF PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS AND STORMS LIKELY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 51

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 54

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter