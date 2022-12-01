AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 1ST: 26°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winds die down tonight and we see some sunshine tomorrow. More rain is in the forecast, details on when that is below:

TONIGHT:

Skies clear overnight tonight. Winds calm down as well. Temperatures will be below average into the high teens to low 20’s.

FRIDAY:

Friday we will see mostly sunny skies and slowly rising temperatures. The high temperature will be in the mid-40’s with winds from the South around 0-10 Miles per hour. Clouds increase overnight Friday to Saturday with our next chance of rain.

INTO THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK:

Saturday the temperature will be in the mid-50’s with rain back into the forecast. Winds are strong and gusty again as well. Drying out again for the rest of the weekend into Monday with chances of rain returning on Tuesday and remaining for part of Wednesday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, BREEZY AND CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SCT’D SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

