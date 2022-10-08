AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 65°
AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 8TH: 41°
SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM
SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:39 PM
Frost advisory in place for the Northern Tier Sunday
Saturday we had mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-50’s,
Saturday night into Sunday we will have mostly clear skies. High pressure is keeping us mostly clear. A Frost advisory is in place for the Northern Tier starting early Sunday until Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny as well with temperatures into the low 60’s. There is a chance for an isolated shower later Sunday as a weak cold front moves through and the chance for the isolated shower lasts into Monday. Monday will be the chance for scattered showers with partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 60’s.
Our next chance of rain returns Thursday.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY WITH STRAY SHOWERS
HIGH: 61 LOW: 38
MONDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS
HIGH: 62 LOW: 38
TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 65 LOW: 43
WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER LATE
HIGH: 68 LOW: 50
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 65 LOW: 43
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 56 LOW: 35
SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 57 LOW: 40
