AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 17°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 5:45 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Partly cloudy conditions overnight tonight; rain chances return this week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Low temperature overnight in the mid-30’s with winds from the S 0-10 MPH. Partly cloudy conditions overnight.

TOMORROW:

Temperatures Monday will be in the upper 40’s close to 50. It will be mostly cloudy with chances of rain throughout the day as a cold front moves through. The best chance for rain is in the late morning to early afternoon. Winds will be from the SW 0-10 MPH before the front and from the NW 0-10 MPH after the front moves through.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be above-average for the week. Temperatures in the beginning of the week will be in the 40’s and reach the 50’s by Thursday. Wednesday will be the coldest day around 40 degrees. There are chances for showers most days of the week making it an active weather pattern as multiple fronts move through. When temperatures are hovering around freezing there are chances for some mixed precipitation or some light icing, especially Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures drop Friday and Saturday. Winds will be breezy multiple days this week as well.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CHANCE RAIN SHOWERS, FEW SNOWFLAKES, BREEZY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CHANCE RAIN/SNOW MIX, BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CHANCE SNOW FLURRIES

HIGH: 35 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter