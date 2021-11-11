Multiple fronts moving through Thursday night to Friday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11TH 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 30°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Thursday we saw partly sunny skies early with temperatures nearing 60 and clouds building later in the afternoon.

The ridge that has been over us is now moving to the east Thursday night. Thursday night a warm front moves through first. This front lacks moisture but keeps overnight lows in the 50’s and increases cloud cover. The next chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday with a cold front moving through; this brings the chance for showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. The rain will end by 10 to 11 AM on Friday. As dry air builds in behind the fronts, cloud cover moves east and sunshine builds in. High temperature will near 60.

The next main chance is Saturday with a chance of mixed precipitation. Any precipitation that falls earlier Saturday will be rain as the temperatures and upper levels will still be warm. As we go into the afternoon and evening on Saturday there becomes a chance for some snowflakes to mix in as temperatures cool as a cold front moves through. Temperatures for Saturday will cool down after the cold front with a high in the upper 40’s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with only Lake Effect possible in our outlying areas. Sunday the high will be in the mid-40’s.

Next workweek will have the chance for some mixed precipitation on Monday, but we will have partly sunny skies until the end of next week.

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 552 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 33

