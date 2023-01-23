AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 23RD: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 23RD: 15°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:29 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:10 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Winds in favor of lake-effect showers to flurries Monday night and for Tuesday. Otherwise, eyes turn towards our next storm system arriving Wednesday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

West northwest wind 10-20 mph Monday night in favor of lake-effect showers to flurries. Overall snowfall staying light. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

Winds staying strong and still in favor of light lake-effect Tuesday. Best chances in our northern counties. Otherwise, clouds also staying strong. Highs into the low to mid 30s, then lows into the low to mid 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The next system to keep an eye on is an area of low pressure moving into the region on Wednesday. We’ll see snow spread across the area Wednesday morning, then steady snow continues for the afternoon. Warmer air filters in by late day into the evening, allowing for snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain. Scattered showers around for the evening, then cold scattered rain showers around for the overnight. At this vantage point, it’s looking like 2-5″ of snowfall for the area. Glazing of ice with the wintry mix also likely. Windy and highs Wednesday in the low to mid 30s. Staying into the low to mid 30s through the overnight. Scattered rain to snow showers Thursday with wrap-around moisture. Stray lake-effect possible Friday and Saturday, then chance for a wintry mix returns Sunday into early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: STRAY LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS/FLURRIES. CLOUDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW TO WINTRY MIX, THEN RAIN SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

