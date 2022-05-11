AVERAGE HIGH FOR MAY 11TH: 68°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MAY 11TH: 41°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:51 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:17 PM

Wednesday started off with plenty of sunshine; the high temperature of the day was in the low 80’s.

This is a continuation of the fair-weather pattern we have been in with above-average temperatures and sunshine for the week. Wednesday night into Thursday the skies will once again be clear overnight, but the warm air mass in place and higher dewpoints will keep the overnight low in the 40’s. Thursday morning, skies will still be clear. This is our last day of fair weather and sunshine before the weather pattern shifts. The afternoon high on Thursday will be in the mid-80’s and sunshine once again. Friday cloud cover will build as we begin to see more moisture in the atmosphere. Temperatures will still be into the high 70’s and low 80’s for this weekend. This means the weekend will feel muggy and summer-like with chances of rain and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE STRAY RAINFALL

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 46

WENESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 66 LOW: 46

