Overnight low temperatures into the negatives Saturday to Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 15°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:27 PM

Saturday started off with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the single digits.

The sunshine increased throughout the day giving way to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper teens. Some areas closer to the Great Lakes saw some scattered lake effect snow showers early Saturday. Winds were gusty at times around 5-15 miles per hour from the NW. Saturday night into Sunday we will have mostly clear skies with cloud cover gradually increasing. This will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. The overnight low temperature Saturday night will be in the negatives between -5 degrees and -10 degrees depending on elevation and cloud cover for the specific locations. The wind chill will be well into the negatives as well.

Sunday we have an Arctic High-pressure system in place; this high moved in on Saturday. This brings dry and seasonable weather with temperatures gradually warming. We will have mostly sunny skies Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds to begin our week. We will have some southerly flow bringing in warmer air and bringing temperatures slightly above normal close to 40 to start the workweek. The next chance of some precipitation later on in the week closer to Friday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

