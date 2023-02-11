AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 11TH: 16°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:09 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:35 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We are seeing clear skies as of Saturday evening. A few clouds will move in overnight from Saturday to Sunday. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying mostly clear tonight with a few clouds late. Lows will be in the low to mid 20’s with light and variable winds.

TOMORROW:

Partly sunny conditions on Sunday with temperatures increasing close to 50. Winds again will be light and variable. The sky will clear later Sunday as high pressure builds in again.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will be above average for the week. Most days in the 50’s or close to 60 degrees. Increasing clouds are possible Monday before stray drizzle moves in overnight Monday to Tuesday. Most will stay dry and not see rain. Sunshine returns again for the rest of the week with the next chance of rain moving in Thursday and Friday. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday with temperatures at 60.

18 Storm Team Forecast

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 25

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, INCREASING CLOUDS LATE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter