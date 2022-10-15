AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 62°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 15TH: 39°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:26 PM

Saturday started off with sunshine and was a pleasant fall day with above-average temperatures. The high was in the upper 60’s but winds were strong at times with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Saturday night into Sunday we will see skies clear and winds calm. Temperatures will be in the mid-30’s with mostly clear skies and light and variable winds. Patchy fog and patchy frost are possible. Sunday will be mostly sunny with clouds increasing later in the day. The high temperature will be in the low 60’s. There is a chance of rain late Sunday into Monday.

Monday we have the chance of showers with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50’s. The rain chances last until midweek.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF OVERNIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 45

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 64 LOW: 41

