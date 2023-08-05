AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 5th: 83°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 5th: 58°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:04 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 8:22 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Patchy fog possible in the morning leading to a pleasant Sunday. How will be weather fair in the work week? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Dry conditions will continue into the overnight. Patchy fog will filter in primarily after midnight. Clouds will decrease as temperatures will fall into the low to mid fifties. It will be quite below average,

SUNDAY:

We end the weekend dry. Skies will be partly cloudy. Highs will sit in the mid eighties. Late in the evening, showers will start to move in and will continue into the start of the new work week.

WORK WEEK:

Showers and storms will be with us on Monday to start off the new work week. Temperatures sit in the low to mid eighties. Showers and storms will linger into Tuesday as we cool off to the upper seventies. Drier conditions move in for mid week on Wednesday before showers return to the region on Thursday. Shower chances will remain in the area into Friday as well. Highs reaching the lower eighties.

START OF WEEKEND:

We start off the weekend on Saturday will continued shower chances. Highs still in the lower eighties.

SUNDAY: MAINLY DRY. PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 78 LOW : 61

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 83 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW : 61

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82