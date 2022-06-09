AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 9TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 9TH: 51°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:42 PM

Decreasing clouds and drying out Thursday evening, turning mostly clear for the overnight. Winds subside and with moisture from the days rainfall, patchy valley fog settles in late. Lows near 50 degrees.

High pressure builds into the region for the end of the workweek. Dry air in place, courtesy of a breezy northwest wind, making for a comfortable afternoon. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny conditions. Increasing clouds through the overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.

Upper-level low with a few weak waves moving through this weekend giving us an on-and-off again chance for rainfall, but it won’t be a washout. Spotty showers and isolated rumbles of thunder around for us Saturday afternoon into the overnight. Highs near 70 degrees, then overnight lows into the low to mid 50s. Chance for showers and thunderstorms again Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s, then overnight lows in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Turning mainly dry by early Monday, but a slight chance for rainfall continues into midweek. Otherwise, warming up next week with highs close to 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

MONDAY: MORNING SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: MID/HIGHS CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OVERNIGHT RAINFALL

HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

