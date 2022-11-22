AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 22ND: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22ND: 28°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another day of sunshine Wednesday, but how long does it last? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear through Tuesday night and staying dry. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

TOMORROW:

High pressure in control of the region through midweek. Plenty of sunshine in store for us Wednesday. Dry and seasonable. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Mostly clear for the overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

THANKSGIVING:

Pleasant weather in store for us Thursday. Mid and high-level clouds filter in through late day, but dry conditions continue. Highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Building clouds for the overnight as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker approaches. Lows near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

Next disturbance moves through Friday. Stray wintry mix possible early morning, but staying light. Widespread rain becomes likely for late morning and early afternoon. Disturbance moves to the east taking steady rain with it, but stray showers may linger through the evening and early overnight. Overall staying light, generally around 0.25″ or less. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, then lows near freezing. Dry start to our weekend. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Another round of rain returns Sunday, then overnight snowfall may mix in. Highs near 50 degrees. Showers may linger Monday before high pressure builds back into the region.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN & BREEZY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

