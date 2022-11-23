AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 28°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure provides a pleasant Thanksgiving, but changes ahead for Friday. Details below:

TONIGHT:

Staying mainly clear and dry through Wednesday night. Calm winds and limited to no cloud cover setting the stage for temperatures to fall into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows.

THANKSGIVING:

Pleasant weather in store for us Thursday. Mid and high-level clouds filter in through late day, but dry conditions continue. Highs into the low to mid 50s, slightly above average for this time of the year. Building clouds for the overnight as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker approaches. Stray showers possible into the predawn hours Friday. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY & WEEKEND:

Next disturbance moves through Friday. Showers return Friday morning into the early afternoon. Precipitation will be mainly rain, but pockets of freezing rain may mix in through early morning. Disturbance moves to the east by afternoon, but stray showers may linger through the evening and early overnight with winds in favor of lake-enhancement. Overall rainfall staying light, generally around 0.25″ or less. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, then lows nearing 30 degrees. Dry start to our weekend. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Another round of rain returns Sunday, then overnight snowfall may mix in. Highs Sunday near 50 degrees. Showers may linger Monday. Dry Tuesday, but next weather-maker quick to move in for midweek.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: 24

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter