Rain and snow flurries Sunday evening into early Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 14TH 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 30°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Sunday we saw cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s. Rain showers increased with the low-pressure system moving in during the afternoon.

As we go into the evening on Sunday there becomes a chance for some snowflakes to mix in as temperatures cool overnight and snow flurries are possible. As we go into the evening hours the air temperature will cool making it possible for the rain to transition to snow flurries. Overnight Sunday into Monday will be around freezing for the low with mostly cloudy skies and an occasional flurry possible after midnight. Especially for the western counties in the Southern Tier.

This low-pressure system is an Alberta clipper low. It is bringing the chance for our first dusting of snow in the afternoon to evening Sunday and into Monday morning. Most areas will only see a dusting and stay below an inch. The majority of us will see below a .10″ with little to no accumulation with the exception being those higher elevations especially in Steuben County- those areas cold see closer to an inch. Snow flurries are possible Sunday overnight into Monday as we have cold air in place. It will transition to rain during the afternoon and evening on Monday. The high on Monday will be in the low to mid 40’s.

High pressure builds in on Tuesday with the next major chance of precipitation on Thursday as a front moves through.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

