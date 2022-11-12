AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 30°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – After the remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved throughout the Twin Tiers we saw totals of 2 inches to 3.5 inches. Temperatures sink as we go into the weekend:

TONIGHT:

Saturday night into Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rainfall is possible with the chance of a wintry mix with snow. Little to no accumulation is expected with the low temperature in the upper 30’s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday temperatures will be in the 40’s for the high with partly sunny skies and scattered chances of rain. This is lake effect based; the rain chances transition to snow as we go overnight with a light dusting possible for far western counties. The low-temperature Sunday night will be in the 20’s.

THIS WORKWEEK:

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures this week in the 40’s with lows into the 20’s. Chances of rainfall are possible Tuesday into Wednesday.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED LAKE-EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter