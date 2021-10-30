Rain lightens up heading into Halloween

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 56°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 30TH: 34°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:37 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 6:05 PM

Saturday began off with showers. Multiple flooding advisories, watches, and warnings were issued overnight.

Rainfall Friday into Saturday brought rain totals Friday and Saturday 1 to 3 inches within the Twin Tiers. A few of the rainfall reports are included below.

Saturday night into Sunday we will have scattered showers and mostly cloudy skies with a low temperature in the upper 40’s. Scattered showers will persist for the rest of Saturday into Saturday night.

As the low-pressure system moves to the east Saturday into Sunday showers are possible around the backside of the low-pressure system early, but otherwise will be mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies and a high again close to 60. Halloween night should remain dry and pleasant.

Starting off November, we will have partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50’s on Monday as high pressure builds in but going mid-week there is a chance for showers as a cold front moves through. There will be below average temperatures for the rest of the week with the highs in the upper 40’s.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

​​FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

