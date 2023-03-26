AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 26TH: 48°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 26TH: 26°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:01 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We saw sunshine on Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Rain returns Monday, more details below:
TONIGHT:
Mostly clear tonight until close to daybreak; clouds will then start to build in. The low temperature will be around 30. Winds from the W 0-10 MPH.
TOMORROW:
Monday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40’s. We will see mostly cloudy early with the chance of an isolated rain shower. Early afternoon chances of rain move in; some snow could mix in late, but we are expecting little to no accumulation. The winds will be from the E 0-10 MPH.
THE WEEK AHEAD:
There are multiple chances of showers the upcoming week starting later Monday. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40’s to low 50’s until next weekend. Temperatures rise Friday and Saturday.
18 Storm Team Forecast
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF AFTERNOON TO EVENING SHOWERS
HIGH: 46 LOW: 31
TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS
HIGH: 46 LOW: 25
WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 51 LOW: 23
THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 30
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 55 LOW: 45
SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN, BREEZY
HIGH: 64 LOW: 30
SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 30
