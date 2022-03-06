Rain likely Monday with a Rumble of Thunder Possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 6TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 6TH: 22°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:32 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 6:04 PM

***Wind Advisory in Place Sunday

Sunday was a warm and sunny day. We saw temperatures 30 to 40 degrees above average with the high temperature in Elmira at 73 degrees. This broke the record high temperature here in Elmira along with other record high temperatures for the area as well. The previous high temperature was 71 degrees set in 1946.

Sunday morning we saw showers, but the clouds cleared and we saw sunshine for the rest of the day. Starting in the afternoon winds increased as well. Wind advisories are in place until the evening for portions of the Twin Tiers for overall sustained speeds ranging from 15-25 miles per hour and gusts up to 50 miles per hour. This advisory lasts until Sunday evening. Some counties not under advisories could still see gusts 40-50 miles per hour. There is also a chance for a second line of showers and thunderstorms moving through in the late afternoon to early evening hours on Sunday. This could bring the potential for a few strong storms.

Monday morning and afternoon we see a previous front that moved through rebound back north and moves through again. Monday there is a chance for rain around 0.50″ to 1.00″; as of Saturday night, no flooding watches or warnings have been issued, but localized flooding could be an issue. There is also a chance for a rain and snow mix early Monday prior to temperatures rising into the upper 50’s for the high on Monday.

For the rest of the workweek will have temperatures above average with sunshine and a few more chances for precipitation later in the week.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW

HIGH: 41 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

