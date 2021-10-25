Rain likely Tuesday, drying out midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 57°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25TH: 34°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 6:11 PM

*Flash Flood Watch in effect for Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties starting at 12 AM Tuesday*

Low pressure moving into the region Monday night. Clouds returning into the evening, with scattered showers arriving around sunset. Scattered showers continue for the overnight with isolated thunderstorms also possible. Isolated strong thunderstorm possible with gusty winds and heavy rain the main concerns, best chances into the Northern Tier and farther south. Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties under a Flash Flood Watch starting at midnight. Clouds and fog through late. Lows nearing 50 degrees.

Low pressure impacts the region through Tuesday and early Wednesday. Periods of rain Tuesday, with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. Highs into the low to mid 50s, little change from previous overnight lows. Winds become breezy for the afternoon and out of the north. Occasional showers continue into the overnight. Rainfall totals from Monday night through Tuesday night near 1″, but localized higher amounts possible. Keeping an eye on areas prone to poor drainage. Ponding of water on the roads will be typical with any downpour. Bradford and Tioga (N.Y.) counties under a Flash Flood Watch until 12 AM Wednesday. Lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Low pressure moves east Wednesday. Showers taper into the early morning, coming along with mainly cloudy conditions. Dry air moves in by the afternoon, which will lead to decreasing clouds. Breezy afternoon and highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Dry Thursday in before our next weather-maker moves into the region. Highs near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds early Friday with a chance for showers returning. Highs into the 50s. Chance for showers continues for the weekend, then drying out for early next week.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. PERIODS OF RAIN & BREEZY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40​​​​

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

