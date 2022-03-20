AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 20TH: 46°
AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 20TH: 24°
SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM
SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:20 PM
Happy first day of Spring! Sunday started off with dropping temperatures.
The temperature dropped into the low 40’s and we saw mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover sticks around and we had noticeably cooler temperatures with our high temperature only in the upper 40’s. We saw rain in the afternoon hours on Sunday and also a chance for wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon as well. Overnight Sunday to Monday there will be mostly clear skies as high pressure builds in. The low temperature will be around freezing.
To start off the workweek temperatures will be into the high 40’s to low 50’s. Monday will be the warmer day with temperatures into the 50’s and sunshine. There is a slight chance of rain later Monday overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday we will see partly sunny skies and temperatures still in the 50’s. The chances of rain return mid-week and last through the end of the week.
MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 55 LOW: 31
TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 48 LOW: 33
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS LIKELY LATER
HIGH: 44 LOW: 40
THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 56 LOW: 37
FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 51 LOW: 34
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN
HIGH: 50 LOW: 35
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 39 LOW: 18
